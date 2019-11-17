Video clips of some students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure beating their fellow student has thrown the institution into a pandemonium.

In the video, a lady identified as Bolu was assaulted by four ladies and a male student described as a school father to one of the ladies.

The reason why they descended on her was not established in the clips, but one of the ladies could be heard accusing the victim of running her mouth.

The victim, who at first was laughing at the the demand of her fellow students got the beating of her life after refusing to kneel as demanded by the ladies.

It was at this point the male student, who was said to have been invited to the scene by his school daughter to deal with Bolu descended on her with all his masculine might.

He landed two hot slaps on her face, and then removed his belt to beat repeatedly.

While one of the ladies use a mop stick to beat her, another used a broom while others drag her round the room asking her to kneel down, but she refused to.

The video has gone round the campus and angry students could be seen in another short videos searching for the culprits.

The matter is said to have been brought to the attention of the school management and according to FUTA SDG Hub, a twitter handle, the Dean of Students Affairs, Professor G.E Onibi has said that everyone involved in beating the 100 level student including the student that filmed the incident would be expelled.