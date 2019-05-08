5 funny but embarrassing scenarios kwikmoney can save you from

Here are five funny but frustrating situations you avoid when you have kwikmoney.

Transaction Declined

This is that awkward moment when it’s your turn on a long queue to use the ATM or pay with your card at the counter. Unfortunately, the transaction is declined because you have insufficient funds. You have to either summon up the courage to leave your purchases there and step out of the store or reduce your purchases to fit into what you can currently afford. To make matters worse, the impatient crowd on the queue behind you begin to murmur.

You may try to play a very silly pretence game to save face by making excuses, blaming the ATM, or your bank for giving you a faulty debit card which can be very distressing. You might even cook up a story that a debtor was supposed to have credited your account by now. Skip the drama smarty-pants, they probably can all tell that you’re broke.

Charity from Family

It’s funny how you suddenly remember you have relatives in town when you’re running out of money. You begin to randomly stop by at an uncle’s house or an aunt’s workplace. Your favourite part is when you’re leaving, and they tuck some naira notes in your palm to appreciate your kind gesture. Sometimes they call it your “transport fare back home”.

Even though you were eagerly expecting it, you’ll probably act surprised and sheepishly give thanks, but praying that when you get the chance to count the notes, it’s something worth it.

Race Against Month’s End

When you’re broke, you’re probably eager to see a bank alert, but some bank alerts are not always good news. A perfect example is the debit alert for bank charges that come at the end of the month. That deduction is powerful enough to make a bank account balance of ₦1000.05 become ₦850.05. This can be very disappointing, especially if you kept that sum away in your account as a last resort for an emergency. To avoid this. you may have to race to the nearest ATM before the last days of the month to withdraw every naira possible.

Five-Hundred-Naira-ATM Hunt

This is that hunt you have to embark on when you need to withdraw the last ₦500 stuck in your account. It’s no news that some ATMs only dispense cash in ₦1000 notes, so you have to jump from one ATM queue to another until you find the five-hundred-naira ATM.

To save yourself the embarrassment, you may even give a flimsy excuse that you are desperately in need of change that’s why you’re particular about getting a lower denomination. If the ATM hunt is unsuccessful, you start asking who’s interested in purchasing airtime. That way, you can recharge interested party’s mobile phones from your bank app while they pay you cash.

Social Media Embargo

Being broke can make you take some serious measures. For instance, who has the luxury for social media when trying to pay up house rent in one week?

The desire to tap the Instagram icon on your phone begins to diminish when you receive the notification that your internet data balance is very close to zero. In fact, you put on hold video calls, or binge-watching on YouTube and Netflix and your offline PDF Library becomes the favourite thing to do on your phone.

Running out of cash is okay, it’s part of life’s drama and it happens to the best of us.

