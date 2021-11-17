RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

5 feared dead as petrol tanker burns on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, says five people died in the early hours of Wednesday as a petrol tanker burst into flames on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Scene of a petrol tanker fire incident which occurred at Berger area of Lagos.
Scene of a petrol tanker fire incident which occurred at Berger area of Lagos.

The state Sector Commander, Mr Ahmed Umar, confirmed this in a statement he issued to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Umar said that the accident occurred at 4:46 a.m near Tunji Alegi Filling Station, Kwakyama area, Ogere.

He said that the cause of the accident could be wrongful overtaking and dangerous driving on the part of the petrol tanker driver.

According to him, the tanker collided with a moving truck, resulting in the fire.

The sector commander said that the bodies of the dead were recovered from one of the crashed trucks and were burnt beyond recognition.

He added that they had been deposited at a morgue in Ipara.

“The FRSC wishes to inform the motoring public of the fire incident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which occurred in the early hours of today, involving a petrol tanker laden with Premuim Motors Spirit around Tunji Alegi Filling Station, Kwakyama Area of Ogere.

“This development calls for caution as the spill has affected some other vehicles parked at the shoulder of the road,’’ he said.

Umar said that five vehicles were involved in the inferno, and urged motorists to cooperate with traffic managers to reduce hours spent in traffic.

He also said that fire fighters at Sagamu, Police Traffic Division at Ogere and Gateway Police Station, Old Tollgate, Ogere, had been contacted.

He said that traffic had been diverted to avoid more crashes and further loss of lives and property on the road.

Umar advised motorists to take alternative routes.

