5 die in Sagamu-Benin Expressway accident

Eight persons were involved in the accident, but two escaped unhurt.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday.

She said the early morning crash involved an unregistered Mack truck and a Honda Accord car also without a registration number.

Okpe said the accident was caused by excessive speed and wrongful overtaking on the part of the driver of the Honda car leading to a collision.