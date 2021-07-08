RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

5 die, 4 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) says five persons lost their lives in a traffic accident around Christopher University on Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday.

5 die, 4 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident/Illustration.
Mr Olusola Ojuoro, the Mowe-Ibafo Divisional Commander of TRACE, who disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, said that four other persons sustained various degrees of injuries

Ojuoro explained that the accident which involved a truck and a passenger bus occured at 9.15 a.m, due to wrong overtaking.

He said that nine persons, six males and three females were involved in the accident.

Ojuoro noted that three females and two males lost their lives in the accident.

He said that corpses of the victims had been deposited at the Idera Hospital, where the survivors were receiving treatment.

Ojuoro said that the two vehicles involved in the accident had been evacuated with the help of TRACE personnel, Federal Road Safety Corps and other sister agencies.

The commander, who said normalcy had returned to the expressway, advised motorists to always exercise patience and desist from wrong overtaking, to avoid accidents and unnecessary loss of lives.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

