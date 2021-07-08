5 die, 4 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Ojuoro explained that the accident which involved a truck and a passenger bus occured at 9.15 a.m, due to wrong overtaking.

He said that nine persons, six males and three females were involved in the accident.

Ojuoro noted that three females and two males lost their lives in the accident.

He said that corpses of the victims had been deposited at the Idera Hospital, where the survivors were receiving treatment.

Ojuoro said that the two vehicles involved in the accident had been evacuated with the help of TRACE personnel, Federal Road Safety Corps and other sister agencies.

The commander, who said normalcy had returned to the expressway, advised motorists to always exercise patience and desist from wrong overtaking, to avoid accidents and unnecessary loss of lives.