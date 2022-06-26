RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

5 die, 3 injured on Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway accident

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Five persons have been confirmed dead on Saturday while three others sustained injuries, in an accident in Ogun.

5 die, 3 injured on Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway accident
5 die, 3 injured on Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway accident

The crash involved a Howo Sino truck and a Mazda car, at Day Waterman junction on the Abeokuta – Sagamu expressway.

Recommended articles

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occured at 3:45 p.m. at Day Waterman turning, on the expressway, in Obafemi Owode Local Government area of Ogun.

The TRACE spokesman alleged that the accident was caused by reckless driving on the part of the driver of the truck, with registration number T-14214LA

He said the truck driver made a dangerous U-turn, without observation , saying the Mazda car, marked KRD 975 HJ, rammed into it because of speed.

He said that nine people, comprising four men and five women were involved in the accident, saying five persons died while three others sustained injuries.

”Unfortunately, the driver of the Howo truck who caused the crash ran away,” he said.

Akinbiyi explained that the injured victims were taken to State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta and Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta for treatment.

He said bodies of the deceased persons were deposited at State Hospital, Ijaye morgue and Idera Hospital morgue, Sagamu .

He commiserated with the families of the deceased, appealing to articulated vehicle drivers to observe safety rules and avoid overbearing attitude while driving.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, also confirmed the accident.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasanjo tutors students on need to imbibe religious tolerance

Obasanjo tutors students on need to imbibe religious tolerance

Traders in tears as flood washes away 30 shops in Anambra Market

Traders in tears as flood washes away 30 shops in Anambra Market

FG to issue licences to successful marginal field awardees Tuesday

FG to issue licences to successful marginal field awardees Tuesday

NDLEA arrests 16 females, 261 other drug suspects in Gombe

NDLEA arrests 16 females, 261 other drug suspects in Gombe

Academic certificates: You’re PDP agents, Tinubu Campaign Organisation replies group

Academic certificates: You’re PDP agents, Tinubu Campaign Organisation replies group

I’m proud of our youths excelling at home, abroad, says Buhari in Rwanda

I’m proud of our youths excelling at home, abroad, says Buhari in Rwanda

Akeredolu orders compulsory use of CCTV devices in Ondo

Akeredolu orders compulsory use of CCTV devices in Ondo

My academic certificates were stolen by unknown persons, Tinubu tells INEC

My academic certificates were stolen by unknown persons, Tinubu tells INEC

Voter registration will be extended beyond June 30 - INEC Chairman

Voter registration will be extended beyond June 30 - INEC Chairman

Trending

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

My jealous husband removed my eye, cut off my fingers – Woman narrates (video)

Maureen Atieno Omolo

I’ve impregnated wife of my cousin who pays my fees – 21-year-old man cries

File photo: A sad young man

Kidnappers cut off former Nigeria lawmaker’s head after taking ransom

kidnapper