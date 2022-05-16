RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

5 dead as gunmen open fire on police van in Bayelsa State ambush

Damilare Famuyiwa

Some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers opened fire on a police van conveying officers who were returning from a burial in Bayelsa.

No less than five people, including an officer, have lost their lives as some yet-to-be identified gunmen opened fire on a police van in an ambush.

The victims were returning from the burial of a police officer, ASP Gilbert Sampson, on Saturday, May 13, 2022, when the gunmen ambushed the vehicle at Idema- Otuabagi Road, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to a community source, the gunmen were kidnappers.

Confirming the incident, Bayelsa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Asinim Butswat said investigations are ongoing to unravel the perpetrators as he recounted the ambush.

On 14 May, 2022, at about 0745 hours, Suspected gunmen ambushed Policemen serving at Rivers Command, at Idema- Otuabagi Road, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, while returning from burial of a colleague, late ASP Gilbert Sampson, at Imago Kugbo, Rivers State,” he stated.

Identifying the victims, Butswat added that “the suspected gunmen opened fire at the vehicle conveying the Police Officers and other civilians. In the process PC Asuo Osuani ‘m’ and Special Constabulary Odeoye Sampson ‘m’, Mr Terry Lucky ‘m’, Jennifer Adejo ‘f’ and Asueroh Tobins ‘f’ were fatally shot and later died. While Inspector Urere Edwin, Rejoice Sampson ‘f’ and Reward Sampson ‘f’ sustained bullet injuries and are responding to treatment.”

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ben Nebolisa Okolo, according to Butswat, has directed that a manhunt should be launched for the purpose of arresting the gunmen who perpetrated the dastardly act.

Damilare Famuyiwa

