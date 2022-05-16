5 dead as gunmen open fire on police van in Bayelsa State ambush

The victims were returning from the burial of a police officer, ASP Gilbert Sampson, on Saturday, May 13, 2022, when the gunmen ambushed the vehicle at Idema- Otuabagi Road, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to a community source, the gunmen were kidnappers.

Confirming the incident, Bayelsa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Asinim Butswat said investigations are ongoing to unravel the perpetrators as he recounted the ambush.

“On 14 May, 2022, at about 0745 hours, Suspected gunmen ambushed Policemen serving at Rivers Command, at Idema- Otuabagi Road, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, while returning from burial of a colleague, late ASP Gilbert Sampson, at Imago Kugbo, Rivers State,” he stated.

Identifying the victims, Butswat added that “the suspected gunmen opened fire at the vehicle conveying the Police Officers and other civilians. In the process PC Asuo Osuani ‘m’ and Special Constabulary Odeoye Sampson ‘m’, Mr Terry Lucky ‘m’, Jennifer Adejo ‘f’ and Asueroh Tobins ‘f’ were fatally shot and later died. While Inspector Urere Edwin, Rejoice Sampson ‘f’ and Reward Sampson ‘f’ sustained bullet injuries and are responding to treatment.”