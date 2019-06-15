Police operatives in Imo state have reportedly rescued five children from the den of a trafficking syndicate in the state.

The children according to Punch were rescued unhurt.

Rabiu Ladodo, the state Commissioner of Police reunited the kids with their family on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Labodo said his command would continue its crackdown on criminals in the state adding that child trafficking is a crime against humanity.

Narrating how the five children were rescued, the Police Boss who promised to ensure the suspects are prosecuted said, “On April 24, one Immaculata Edward, a native of Okonde in Cross River State, who is a girlfriend to one Ifara Isong, resident at Eziama Logara in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, visited the said boyfriend.

“Because she was familiar and well known in the area, and the children and the neighbours of her boyfriend were all fond of her, they left the children in her custody while they went about their business.

“The said Immaculata waited for when her boyfriend went out to buy something, then she took the five children, namely Somto Ekeh, Kelechi Ekeh, Chisom Ekeh, Ebuka Enwerem, Chioma Enwerem and Lucky Idah, all children of one Reginald Ekeh. She took them to a notorious child trafficker, one Perpetual Iwuji, from Obokwu Ulakwo in Owerri North LGA, who then sold two of the children to one Grace Nwachukwu, another notorious child trafficker, who hails from Isiala Mbutu in Aboh Mbaise LGA but resident at Mpape Abuja.

“Immaculata also kidnapped two of her uncle’s children from Cross River State and sold them to one Ifeoma Ndubuisi from Lokpanta in Umunneochi LGA, Abia State.

“However, following intelligence, systematic, thorough and painstaking investigation, all the children stolen from Logara were recovered.

“Moreover, in the course of the investigation, additional five children were recovered from Perpetual Iwuji and kept in an orphanage.

“The five children stolen from Logara have been reunited with their families.

“Meanwhile, one of the two children stolen from Cross River State has been recovered from Ifeoma Ndubuisi and efforts are on top gear to recover the remaining one.”

Labodo gave the names of the suspects as Perpetual Iwuji, Isong Ifara, Immaculate Edward, Grace Nwachukwu, Ifeoma Nduchukwu and Stephen Ezenwa.