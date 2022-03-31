5 car dealers arraigned for allegedly violating EFCC regulations

The defendants were arraigned along with their companies, Ijabah Motors, Jangwarzo General Motors, KGN Gumbi Motors, Daraja Motors 2 and Gamji Motors.

They were accused of allegedly failing to submit declaration of activities, in line with extant regulations on customer identification and rendition of returns on transactions to the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML).

The defendants had pleaded guilty when case was first mentioned on March 17.

The parties were, however, asked to prove and defend their case, in the interest of justice.

At Thursday’s sitting, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Sa’ad Hannafi, led a witness, Ahmad Bello, an EFCC official who testified on non-compliance by the defendants and tendered exhibits, which were admitted by the court.

The trial judge, Justice James Omotosho, adjourned the case till May 11 for prosecution and defence counsel to adopt their written addresses.