The defendants are: Shehu Ahmad, Shehu Mariga, Aliyu Dauda, Tukur Shehu and Umaru Yabo.
5 car dealers arraigned for allegedly violating EFCC regulations
A Federal High Court sitting in Sokoto has adjourned hearing in the case of five car dealers standing trial for allegedly violating Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regulations.
The defendants were arraigned along with their companies, Ijabah Motors, Jangwarzo General Motors, KGN Gumbi Motors, Daraja Motors 2 and Gamji Motors.
They were accused of allegedly failing to submit declaration of activities, in line with extant regulations on customer identification and rendition of returns on transactions to the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML).
The defendants had pleaded guilty when case was first mentioned on March 17.
The parties were, however, asked to prove and defend their case, in the interest of justice.
At Thursday’s sitting, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Sa’ad Hannafi, led a witness, Ahmad Bello, an EFCC official who testified on non-compliance by the defendants and tendered exhibits, which were admitted by the court.
The trial judge, Justice James Omotosho, adjourned the case till May 11 for prosecution and defence counsel to adopt their written addresses.
Omotosho ordered the defendants to continue with the bail earlier admitted by the court.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng