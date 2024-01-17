ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kano Police arrest 5 suspects for prompting violence after Supreme Court verdict

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

Kano Police arrest 5 suspects for prompting violence after Supreme Court verdict [Vanguard News]
Kano Police arrest 5 suspects for prompting violence after Supreme Court verdict [Vanguard News]

Recommended articles

The state Commissioner of Police, Malam Hussaini Gumel, said this in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday

Gumel said some supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had clashed with those of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gaya Local Government Area (LGA) while celebrating the apex court victory of their party.

"We have since arrested five suspects and we also have two victims on admission at General Hospital Gaya,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

Gumel cautioned political actors in the state against violence or acts that could prompt violence He said that the police in collaboration with other security agencies have increased security at all the identified locations in the state in order to forestall breakdown of law and order.

At this moment security has been beefed up in strategic locations to maintain peace.

“I hereby call on leaders of all political parties to prevail on their supporters to shun unguarded utterances that may trigger violence.

“We are therefore advising them to celebrate moderately without infringing on the fundamental rights of other members of the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anyone or groups that try to disrupt the peace and cause breakdown of law and order will face the full wrath of the law,” he stated.

Gumel assured of the commitment of the police to provide adequate security for citizens and encouraged them to go about their legitimate businesses.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures

Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures

Fubara promises conducive work environment for journalists in Rivers

Fubara promises conducive work environment for journalists in Rivers

President Tinubu, Akpabio, Abass, others celebrate Akande's 85th birthday

President Tinubu, Akpabio, Abass, others celebrate Akande's 85th birthday

MTN, Glo, Airtel, others disconnect phone lines over NIN-SIM linkage

MTN, Glo, Airtel, others disconnect phone lines over NIN-SIM linkage

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Oyo Police not yet sure what caused worrying Ibadan explosion

Oyo Police not yet sure what caused worrying Ibadan explosion

UCH calls out off-duty workers to attend to Ibadan explosion victims

UCH calls out off-duty workers to attend to Ibadan explosion victims

Hours after explosion, government yet to understand what happened in Ibadan

Hours after explosion, government yet to understand what happened in Ibadan

Tinubu thanks Buhari for not interfering in his government

Tinubu thanks Buhari for not interfering in his government

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Refund bride price or return to my house, man tells estranged wife

Refund bride price or return to my house, man tells estranged wife

Men of the FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)

Road traffic crashes claim 404 lives in Niger in 2 years – FRSC

Police arrest 2 suspects for stealing generator, solar battery in Kaduna mosque

Police arrest 2 suspects for stealing generator, solar battery in Kaduna mosque

I'm now homeless - Anambra monarch cries out after hoodlums burn down palace [NAN]

I'm now homeless - Anambra monarch cries out after hoodlums burn down palace