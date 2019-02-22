It was gathered that the deceased died in the middle of the night at the suspect's rented apartment located at Asalu compound, Abeokuta.

The operatives caught her in the act following a report by her neighbour, Makinde Ishola, who was observing her antics.

In a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the DPO, Oke-Itoku Division, led detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested and the corpse evacuated to the mortuary for autopsy.

Upon interrogation, according to Oyeyemi, the suspect said the deceased was her long time lover who used to pass the night in her place. On that fateful day, she said he suddenly developed a strange illness in the night and died before she could call for help.

She added that she decided to dispose the body in the bush due to fear.

The police spokesperson revealed that the family of the deceased have been contacted for proper identification.

She added that the case has been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to take over the case for proper investigation and possible prosecution of the suspect.