44-yr-old man arrested for allegedly raping 92-yr-old woman in Borno

Police in Borno have arrested a 44-year-old man, Zakariya Ya’u, for allegedly raping a 92-year-old woman.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdu Umar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Thursday that Ya’u allegedly committed the crime at Mufa “A’’ ward in Askira Uba Local Government Area of the state.

Umar said that the woman was sitting close to an uncompleted building when she was dragged into the building and raped by the suspect on March 24.

He said that the woman was screaming for help and was too weak to fight back against her rapist, instead, she was just crying helplessly.

Umar said that the accused was caught in the act by one Usman Haruna, a 29- year-old grandson of the victim who alerted the police before the suspect was arrested.

“The grandson caught him on top of the woman with his trousers down and a charm tied around his waist,’’ the police commissioner said.

Umar said Ya’u admitted to the crime and that the case was currently under investigation as the suspect would be arraigned at a later date.

