44-year-old pastor in court for allegedly extorting ₦352k to lift woman from family curses

The pastor promised to use the funds to liberate her from family curses but was found to be false as he also failed to embark on any family liberation.

The defendant, said to be a pastor, was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretenses and stealing. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in November at Jakande area of Ajangbadi in Ojo.

He said that the defendant conspired with others, now at large, to collect the sum of ₦352,000 from one Florence Samuel, with a promise to use the funds to liberate her from family curses. Uche said that the representation was found to be false, as the defendant failed to embark on any family liberation.

The prosecutor said that the defendant converted the funds to his own personal use, without the consent of the complainant. The offences, according to him, contravene the provisions of Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, L.K.J. Layeni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦200,000, with two sureties in like sum. He adjourned the case till January 12, 2024 for mention.

