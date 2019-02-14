In a statement made available by the State Police Public Relation Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested on February 11 following a complaint by mother of the victim.

The police spokesperson said the mother of the victim reported to the police after noticing an unusual behaviour in her daughter.

"She stated further that on close examination, she noticed semen in her daughter’s private parts and upon questioning the girl, she revealed how the suspect took her into his room and had carnal knowledge of her.

"Upon the report, the DPO, Idiroko Police Station, CSP Amodu Aloko, led detectives to the suspect’s house, where he was promptly arrested. On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime," Oyeyemi stated.

She said the victim has been taken to the hospital for medications.

Oyeyemi added that the suspect has been ordered by the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, to be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution.