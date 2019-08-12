The Spokesman for the command, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, August 12, 2019.

According to NAN, the Shomolu Pedro Police Station received an information that Kabiru who lives in No. 77, Owode Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos State, allegedly poisoned himself.

“He was rushed to Adesola clinic, Shomolu, where he was confirmed dead. Homicide detectives visited the scene. One empty bottle of chemical substances suspected to be sniper was recovered.

“The corpse has been deposited in mortuary for autopsy,” the command's spokesman said.

Bala said that the incident happened on Saturday at about 12.56p.m inside his Volkswagen commercial bus with registration number AKD-724 XM while at a mechanic workshop at Ladylack Bus stop, Shomolu.