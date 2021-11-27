RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

42 inmates write NECO exam in Jos

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 42 inmates are sitting for the examinations at the NCS adult school within the prison yard.

The 42 inmates are sitting for the examinations at its adult school within the prison yard. (Independent)
The 42 inmates are sitting for the examinations at its adult school within the prison yard. (Independent)

No fewer than 42 inmates serving various jail terms in Jos Correctional Centre are writing the ongoing November/December Senior School Certificate Examinations of the National Examination Council (NECO).

Recommended articles

ASC Longdiem Godfrey, the Public Relations Officer of the Plateau Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), announced this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

According to Godfrey, the 42 inmates are sitting for the examinations at its adult school within the prison yard.

He explained that the move was part of the mandate of the service aimed at making the prisoners useful to themselves, families and society after serving their jail terms.

He noted that initiative was in furtherance of the obligation and mandate of the service towards the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates back to the society.

”As the saying knowledge is power, the essence of having a school within the prison yard is to reform the inmates with skills and provide them with formal education as well,” he said.

He also said that the examinations consist of different subjects, involving practicals and the theoretical aspects.

He thanked individuals, non-governmental organisations, religious bodies and government agencies that provided the funds used to register the inmates for the examinations.

NAN reports that the examination which began in November would end in December.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FAAN arrests and suspends airport officials for ‘extorting passenger’ in Lagos

FAAN arrests and suspends airport officials for ‘extorting passenger’ in Lagos

Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections

Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections

Gumi says declaring bandits as terrorists will cause more problems

Gumi says declaring bandits as terrorists will cause more problems

96-yr-old Yakasai vows to support Tinubu's presidential ambition in 2023

96-yr-old Yakasai vows to support Tinubu's presidential ambition in 2023

FG lifts suspension on Emirates Airline

FG lifts suspension on Emirates Airline

FG vows to end banditry after Abuja court declared bandits as terrorists

FG vows to end banditry after Abuja court declared bandits as terrorists

Northern Youths welcome military operation in the north as court declares bandits as terrorists

Northern Youths welcome military operation in the north as court declares bandits as terrorists

Afenifere says there’s no basis to beg Buhari to release Igboho

Afenifere says there’s no basis to beg Buhari to release Igboho

Buhari greets Atiku Abubakar at 75

Buhari greets Atiku Abubakar at 75

Trending

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

Man builds house upside down; toilet, kitchen & everything inside is overturned (video)

Man builds house upside down; everything inside is turned upside down (video)

I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men

I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men

“You got some cheese” kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

Antwain Lee Fowler