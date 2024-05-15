ADVERTISEMENT
419 suspect disappears after making bail, guarantor lands in court instead

News Agency Of Nigeria

The guarantor failed to produce the suspect for arraignment, thus obstructing and perverting the course of justice.

Olusesi is facing a two-count charge before Justice Ibrahim Kala of a Federal High Court. He allegedly failed to produce one Ekene Ozoemena in court when needed for arraignment over ₦121 million fraud.

On Wednesday, Chukwu Agwu appeared for the prosecution while I.O. Lale appeared for the defendant. After the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty.

The court ordered his remand pending a hearing of his bail application slated for May 23. In the charge. SFU alleged that the defendant committed the offence on January 15 and February 6 as well as other dates, by failing to produce Ozoemena for arraignment.

It alleged that the defendant conspired with Ozoemena to obstruct and pervert the course of justice by failing to produce him for arraignment.

It added said that the defendant stood surety for Ozoemena on June 21, 2022, at the SFU, Lagos State, over a case of obtaining ₦121 million under false pretences and money laundering.

The alleged offence contravenes Sections 126(1) of the Criminal Code, Law of the Federation, 2004. While adjourning the case until May 23 for the hearing of Olusesi’s bail application, the court also scheduled Ozoemena’s arraignment for June 27.

