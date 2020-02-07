A 40 year-old woman Funmilayo Ayodele, on Friday appeared in an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court sitting in Isabo, for allegedly collecting N600,000 loan from a Church cooperative and refusing to pay back the money.

Funmilayo, whose address was not provided, is charged with three counts of fraud, theft and breach of public peace. She pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Olu-Balogun Lawrence told the court that the defendant committed the offence in February 2019 at Latoro Road in Abeokuta.

Balogun said that the defendant fraudulently collected N600,000 from, Pastor Micheal Oguntade of Christ family Cherubim and Seraphim.

The prosecutor said that the defendant told the pastor that she wanted to use the money to open a business, promising to pay back in August.

He alleged that the defendant collected the N600,000 and failed to pay back.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by going to the complainant’s house with tugs and hoodlums to threaten him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9); 419 and 86 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mr Olakunleyin Oke, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oke ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payments to the Ogun Government.

He then adjourned the case until Feb. 21 for trial.