Reports from NAN has it that he was a staff of Karish College in Kawaji area of the state and there has been no information yet as to what led to the incident.

According to the state police command, Mr Abdullahi Haruna, the Police Public Relations Officer, said in a statement on Saturday that the police received information on the incident at about 8:15 p.m on Friday and so far have launched a discreet investigation to determine weather it's a suicide or not.

He said that the body of the deceased was discovered hanged with a rope tied to a ceiling fan in his room in what looked like a suicide.

“On reaching the scene of the incident the police found his lifeless body and was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano where he was confirmed dead.

“The corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the said hospital.”

However, Abdullahi also made it known that Police Commissioner Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered that discrete investigation be carried out to find out the cause of the unfortunate incident.