Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take Ekamde’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.
40-year-old man remanded for allegedly defiling, impregnating 17-year-old girl
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 40-year-old businessman, Emmanuel Ekande, be remanded for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 17-year–old girl.
Kubeinje directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.
She adjourned the case until March 8 for DPP’s advice.
The police charged Ekande, who resides in Ikeja, Lagos State, with defilement.
The Prosecution Counsel ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that Ekamde the committed the offence in December 2021 at his residence.
He said that Elamde locked the girl up in his room and defiled her.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defilement attracts life imprisonment according to the provisions of Section 137.
