Jimoh Oyemomi was arraigned before an Osun State Magistrates' Court sitting in Modakeke on two counts of rape and assault.

Police prosecuting officer, Inspector Ona Glory, said the suspect assaulted and raped the victim on a farm at Onibambu village, near Modakeke around 2:30pm on December 23, 2018.

He told the court that Oyemomi unlawfully had carnal knowledge with 80-year-old Sangolana without her consent, adding that he also assaulted the victim by strangling her while he was committing the act.

He said the offences contravened sections 351 and 358 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun State, 2003.

The accused pleaded guilty to the first count of rape, but not guilty to the second count of assault.

In his ruling, magistrate A. Famuyide, passed a guilty verdict on Oyemomi for the first count of rape after he had admitted to committing the crime. He then sentenced him to three years in prison.