40-year-old man charged for diesel fraud charge in Ogun

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 40-year-old man, Gbadamosi Abiodun, on Tuesday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly defrauding a man of N885,000.

40-year-old man charged for diesel fraud charge in Ogun (GuardianNG)

Abiodun, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of stealing, fraud and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Insp. E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant and others still at large, committed the offences between November and December 2020 at Animasaun Estate, Ota.

Adaraloye said the defendant and his accomplices conspired to collect 500 litres of diesel, valued at N885, 000 under false pretext from one Ayeni Adeniyi, with the intention of remitting the money after selling the product.

“The defendant and his accomplices converted the money to personal use instead of fulfilling the agreement between them,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 390(9), 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A. O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to N500, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until Feb.17 for further hearing.

