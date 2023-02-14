ADVERTISEMENT
40-year-old man beaten to death for allegedly stealing plantain

Andreas Kamasah

Reports indicate that a 40-year-old man, identified as Kwame Essel has been beaten to death by some people for allegedly stealing plantain from a farm.

Police carrying dead body
Police carrying dead body

According to adomonline.com, the heartbreaking incident occurred on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Ajumako Bisease in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

The news outlet’s reporter, Kofi Adjei reported that the deceased was a resident of Ajuamko Kokoben before his untimely death. He reportedly went to Bisease, a neighbouring town where he was alleged to have stolen the plantain.

Rather than handing him over to the police, the locals took the law into their own hands and lynched Essel extra-judicially.

He was rushed to Ajumako Bisease Polyclinic for treatment but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

In related news, a 5-year-old boy suffered a severe injury to his fingers after his uncle’s wife slashed them with a knife because he allegedly attempted to steal fish from a soup.

The lactating mother reportedly inflicted the injury on the victim, Akwasi Alex Ofosu at Wisiwisi in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

“Yesterday around 6:30, I heard Kwasi crying loudly, so I asked Sister Ama to enquire why he was crying and what had occurred, she replied that she had slashed off his fingers for stealing fish from her soup.

“I followed up by asking her if she had used a knife or a blade, to which she replied, ‘knife’ So I remarked, Sister Ama, you're wicked. I then called the boy and along with another tenant gave him first aid,” a neighbour is quoted to have said.

“What I saw yesterday is that the woman chopped the boy's fingers with a knife. One of my sisters was braiding her hair at the place and she heard the youngster crying so she asked him to come.

“Even though the aunt tried to stop him from coming, the sister insisted and when the boy arrived, we saw that three of his fingers had been cut,” another witness added.

The victim reportedly lost his mother not long ago and was staying with his uncle and his wife when she subjected him to such cruel treatment. He was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

