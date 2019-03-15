The Star reports that the accused, William Wangila, was arrested by authorities on Wednesday evening.

Confirming his arrest, Nairobi County police commander, Philip Ndolo, said the accused defiled the girl in a petrol station toilet while she was washing her hand.

"The girl went to the toilet and while she was washing her hands at the sink, Wangila grabbed her and inserted his fingers in her genitals.

"After the man tried to assault her she ran to her mother for help," Ndolo said.

According to witnesses, the suspect was attacked by an angry mob before he was taken into custody.