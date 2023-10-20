40-feet trailer with faulty brake kills female pedestrian in Onitsha

FRSC’s Sector Commander in Anambra, Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Awka. Anambra.

“According to eyewitnesses, the trailer was parked while goods were being offloaded from its container and all of a sudden it rolled off without the driver inside. It hit and trapped the woman.

“The FRSC rescue team from Upper-Iweka Outpost with the Awada Police team made efforts to get a crane to lift the 40-feet container, but the trapped victim was already dead.

“The Awada Police Division is making efforts to arrest the driver of the trailer who escaped.

“And as at this morning, we are still making efforts to clear the obstruction and ensure free traffic flow,” he said.

While condoling with the family of the dead, the sector commander warned motorists to desist from disobeying traffic regulations.

“Adhere to minimum safety standards with regular maintenance of your vehicles to avert this kind of crash.