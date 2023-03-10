40 days after container killed 9 on Ojuelegba bridge, another container falls on the bridge

The Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) made this known via its official Twitter handle.

The agency said that operatives of the Lagos Police Command have been deployed to the area to maintain law and order during evacuation exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A 40ft container fell off a trailer on Ojuelegba bridge inward Stadium blocking the entire main carriage way now. Diversion in progress thru the Ojuelegba service lanes.

“Men of the Nigerian Police Force are already on ground as mechanism for evacuation has arrived”, the agency tweeted.

This is coming 40 days after an articulated truck conveying a 20ft container fell on a commercial bus on the bridge. The accident claimed nine lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the truck lost control while ascending a bridge.