ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

40 days after container killed 9 on Ojuelegba bridge, another container falls on the bridge

Bayo Wahab

The accident happened 40 days after an articulated truck conveying a 20ft container fell on a commercial bus on the bridge.

40 days after container killed 9 on Ojuelegba bridge, another container falls on the bridge. (LASTMA)
40 days after container killed 9 on Ojuelegba bridge, another container falls on the bridge. (LASTMA)

Recommended articles

The Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) made this known via its official Twitter handle.

The agency said that operatives of the Lagos Police Command have been deployed to the area to maintain law and order during evacuation exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A 40ft container fell off a trailer on Ojuelegba bridge inward Stadium blocking the entire main carriage way now. Diversion in progress thru the Ojuelegba service lanes.

Men of the Nigerian Police Force are already on ground as mechanism for evacuation has arrived”, the agency tweeted.

This is coming 40 days after an articulated truck conveying a 20ft container fell on a commercial bus on the bridge. The accident claimed nine lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the truck lost control while ascending a bridge.

Many Lagosians have died as a result of containers falling off trailers on the Ojuelegba bridge.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cross River 2023: 10 political parties collapse structure to support PDP's Onor

Cross River 2023: 10 political parties collapse structure to support PDP's Onor

'We won on social media and we will win in court' - APC PCC Diaspora Directorate assures members

'We won on social media and we will win in court' - APC PCC Diaspora Directorate assures members

'I did not support Obi because nobody discussed Igbo presidency with me' – Wike

'I did not support Obi because nobody discussed Igbo presidency with me' – Wike

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration

'No replay of June 12', Buhari assures presidential election results stands

'No replay of June 12', Buhari assures presidential election results stands

Peter Obi: Wike speaks on working against Labour Party

Peter Obi: Wike speaks on working against Labour Party

Court orders INEC to allow use of Temporary Voters Card in March 18 elections

Court orders INEC to allow use of Temporary Voters Card in March 18 elections

Benue 2023: YPP collapses structures into PDP, promises to deliver 100,000 votes to Uba

Benue 2023: YPP collapses structures into PDP, promises to deliver 100,000 votes to Uba

Nigerian youths 90% close to their dream country — Rhodes-Vivour

Nigerian youths 90% close to their dream country — Rhodes-Vivour

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

2 dead, many injured as Train and staff bus collide in Lagos

2 dead, many injured as train and govt staff bus collide in Lagos

72-year-old left for dead after domestic worker cuts her genitals

72-year-old woman left for d*ad after domestic worker cuts her genitals

Restaurant owner jailed 2 years for selling chips fried with oil from transformer

Restaurant owner jailed 2 years for selling chips fried with oil from transformer

Police arrest 16-year-old girl for pushing Ondo woman to d*ath

Police arrest 16-year-old girl for pushing Ondo woman to d*ath