4-year-old boy dies in Kano house fire

News Agency Of Nigeria

The boy was said to have been trapped in the fire.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Monday in Kano.

We received a distress call at about 06:20 pm from a staff member, Habibi Adamu and immediately sent our rescue team from the Central and Audu Bako Secretariat fire stations to the scene at about 06:24 pm.

”The building is about 40 by 30 ft. The upper floor was completely razed down by the inferno while one parlour was slightly burnt." He said the child was trapped in the fire.

"He was rescued unconscious and our men conveyed him to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead,” he said.

The PRO said the corpse was handed over to his father, Sani Usaini, at the hospital.

