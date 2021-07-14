4 women arrested in Edo for selling donkey meat

According to Aikhuomobhogbe, the state government had banned the sale and consumption of donkey meat better known as Jaki in the state, saying it is ‘not healthy for our people.’

He said, “This is an issue of food safety. In Edo state, donkey meat is not approved as one of the meats that we consume but our people still indulge in it. We will take all necessary steps to ensure that we eradicate its consumption in Edo State.

“We will continue to ensure that we pursue those involved in the business so that we will bring them to justice because it is not right for us to provide food that is not healthy for our people.”

Speaking on the prohibition of donkey meat in the state, Dr. Peter Osagie, the Assistant Director, Department of Veterinary Public Health and Medical Services, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources said, “donkey meat is not part of the meat legislated for human consumption in Edo State; they do this business under the cover of darkness and secrecy.

“Some of these animals being processed for human consumption have not undergone any form of inspection. Any animal that has not been inspected before being presented for human consumption is considered unsafe.”