4 VPNs that can help you access blocked websites in Nigeria

VPNs

All devices used for surfing the internet all have an IP address that helps the servers identify the device location and identify the network used. VPNs come in handy when a person wants to hide their IP address by disguising their actual location. The VPN encrypts any information from the browsing device's internet traffic via its servers.

Internet users who wish to access information from another geographical location or hide their IP address must always use a VPN. It improves freedom to the internet surfer without any fear that results from different state monitoring.

Several networks were blocked in the country, and they are easily accessed using a VPN. Some of the serially reliable and trustworthy VPNs are;

NordVPN: it is fast, reliable, top-security, has a thirty-day money-back guarantee, and is used to access worldwide locations.

Surfshark: it does not have an internet limit, cost-effective, great security features, and great unblocking features.

ExpressVPN: excelling in unblocking different content, fast, reliable, great streaming features, efficient applications, and excellent customer support.

CyberGhost: fast, secure, consistent connections and great security

IPVanish: uses a maximum of ten devices and offers excellent services for Amazon Fire TV and Kodi.

PrivateVPN: fast, reliable, and secure when streaming different Netflix content

Choosing the right VPN is not as easy as it sounds, but several tips can be employed to find the relevant and appropriate VPN. Some of the tips are;

Fast and consistent network servers across the world

Data encryption features and strong security without a logs policy

Ability to unblock any geographically restricted information

Applications that are friendly for desktops and mobile devices

Great customer services and super-fast

Reliable networks should have a money-back guarantee

Using different VPNs in Nigeria

Using a VPN in Nigeria is similar to other countries. There are several steps followed to use a VPN, including successfully;

Choose the appropriate VPN with great recommendations Download the right VPN software for the device to be used and then install it. Log in to the VPN and choose a server that suits your location. VPN protection is now active, but if you want to access information from another country's always clear your browser's cache and cookies.

Why a person should use a VPN when in Nigeria

There are no legal restrictions on using VPNs in the country, and people strongly use the network frequently. Several websites are geographically restricted in the country, and the internet has censorship. When using the best VPN in the country, one can access all the restricted content, like the popular services that involve streaming from various sites like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

When in Nigeria and you decide to use a VPN to browse the internet, you can be assured of great security while surfing. People charged with cyberstalking in the country are usually arrested, but with a VPN, there is no direct trace of the activities a person engages in while surfing.

The government restrictions due to political concerns and security-related issues limit the freedom one should have while on the internet. With a VPN, individuals enjoy unlimited freedom of surfing and gaining access to all sites, and information one is looking for within a very short period.

How to use Free VPNs in Nigeria

Free VPNs are legal in Nigeria, but there are several risks linked to the networks as most of them do not have maximum protection hence exposes a user's private information to third parties. Most of the networks lack sufficient and crucial security features. Many public Wi-Fi areas in the country, mostly from businesses, attract more customers to their business; hence, most hackers target these areas.

If your connected device does not have great encryption, hackers can introduce malware to the device; hence they can easily tamper with any information in the device. Almost all free VPNs have malware, and they come in the form of adverts that keep on popping on your screen, and they can be annoying, and some of the available VPNs barely have a no-logs policy in their system.

When a free VPN collects any data of the person browsing, they can expose the information to third parties for any financial gains. The networks also have a highly poor performance resulting from the huge traffic of people using them, and they only have a few servers in their systems.

Due to the bandwidth in the networks, people experience a lot of hustle when using the systems as there is lag and extensive buffering. People's problems and hustle when using free VPNs are frustrating, making it not worthy of a person's time or commitment.

In conclusion, in Nigeria, people can use VPNs due to unblock content, high-security features, reliability, high connectivity speeds, and efficiency. There are free VPN networks in the country that pre-exposes users to third-party access to their private information that can be wrongly used. Several service providers in the market have invested in proving great VPN services in the country.

Before using a VPN, is it advised not to use the free VPN, and strong encryption is an added advantage.

