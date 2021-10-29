4 things governments can do to alleviate natural disaster impacts

There are lots of different hardships that governments face when they’re trying to recover from a natural disaster. In this article, we are going to explore the 4 ways the government can help remedy the negative impacts of natural disasters.

Reaching the Disabled

One hardship faced by governments following natural disasters is reaching disabled people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. It can be very expensive and very difficult, especially in developing nations. A project funded by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations [ECHO] is being rolled out in parts of Africa currently, aimed at improving disaster preparedness and early response. The project will include procuring assistive devices for disabled children who are impacted by natural disasters.

In many ways, disabled people face the biggest hardships after natural disasters, because they may not understand what’s going on and may not have anybody there to help them to safety.

Rebuilding Communities

Another hardship faced in the wake of a natural disaster is rebuilding communities. Natural disasters can wipe out entire communities, destroying people’s homes and crucial infrastructure. After a natural disaster, governments have to rebuild entire road networks and people’s houses, and have to also rehouse people in the interim. Rebuilding communities, according to this bar graph from Compare the Market Energy [located below], can be very expensive. Haiti’s reconstruction costs came to nearly $14 billion after the 2010 earthquake, and it’s still not completely recovered. After Hurricane Katrina, the U.S. government had to spend over $120 billion repairing more than 204,000 homes and rehousing more than 800,000 citizens.

Civil Unrest

After natural disasters strike, civil unrest is common. Riots, protests, and violence usually follow, because people generally tend to be unhappy with their government’s response. This added stress for governments can interfere with their recovery plans because they often have to deploy military units and law enforcement in huge numbers to quell rioting and looting. In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, there were reports of violence and widespread looting.

Maintaining Trust

Unfortunately, unless given warning, governments are seldom prepared for natural disasters. Those that strike suddenly leave people with a sour taste in their mouth, unwilling to trust their government. A hardship faced by governments following natural disasters is rebuilding this trust. Trust is a very important thing for governments to cultivate. If their citizens don’t trust them, they will not obey orders and warnings, even if it’s in their best interests.

Natural disasters are increasing throughout the world. Governments are having to step up preventative measures in order to protect their citizens. Without plans and strategies in place to counter natural disasters, there could be massive and far-reaching consequences.

----