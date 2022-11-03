RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 teenage kidnap victims rescued in Lagos, their abductor arrested

Damilare Famuyiwa

The teenagers, whose ages were between 16 and 18, were all rescued after they were discovered in an isolated area within the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Teenage abductor arrested
Teenage abductor arrested

Four teenagers, who were kidnapped in the Surulere area of Lagos, have all been rescued. This is as the operatives of the state command arrested their abductor, Austin Kanu, a 51-year-old man.

Recommended articles

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin said the victims were between the ages of 16 and 18, adding that they were all rescued after being discovered on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at about 8.10 p.m. in an isolated area within the National Stadium of Surulere.

According to Hundeyin, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the stadium, who discovered the teenagers while on routine patrol, alerted the Surulere Division of the command.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect lured the victims from Ogba and Agege areas to Surulere.

“Their parents, when contacted, confirmed that the boys had been missing since the early hours of Oct. 29, 2022.

”Suspect will be arraigned at the conclusion of ongoing investigation,” he stated.

Meanwhile, one Babatunde Banjoko has cried out over the disappearance of his brother, Adewale.

The 23-year-old mechanic was said to have left his parents’ house at Igando in the Alimosho area of Lagos, on Friday, October 14, and never returned home.

Revealing that Adewale had been reported to the police as a missing person, Babatunde stated: “I gave them the necessary information they requested except for his picture that I am taking there later.

“My grandmother in Ondo State said she heard his name announced on a radio station to be among some people that were arrested in a state in the South-East. But, she is too old to remember which particular state it was.”

The distraught brother, however, appealed to members of the public to help with information that might help in finding his missing sibling.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It’s an insult to mention Funke Akindele in my presence – Tinubu

It’s an insult to mention Funke Akindele in my presence – Tinubu

2023: Ondo APC candidate begins campaign tour of wards

2023: Ondo APC candidate begins campaign tour of wards

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

500,000 residents receive COVID-19 vaccine in C/River — Official

500,000 residents receive COVID-19 vaccine in C/River — Official

Hajj 2022: 1, 046 Kaduna pilgrims get N147m refund

Hajj 2022: 1, 046 Kaduna pilgrims get N147m refund

Buni commends FG for approving rehabilitation of 90-km Buni Gari-Gulani road

Buni commends FG for approving rehabilitation of 90-km Buni Gari-Gulani road

Tinubu's endorsement splits Afenifere as Fasoranti, Adebanjo butt heads

Tinubu's endorsement splits Afenifere as Fasoranti, Adebanjo butt heads

2023: Oyo PDP leaders disown Makinde, pledge to Atiku

2023: Oyo PDP leaders disown Makinde, pledge to Atiku

Peter Obi's plans for IPOB if elected president

Peter Obi's plans for IPOB if elected president

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Stone-to-death

20-year-old woman accused of adultery has been sentenced to death by stoning

Pope Francis

Stop watching porn, delete it from your phone - Pope warns Roman Fathers and Sisters

Confused young man

Ghanaian man who’s sleeping with rich married woman seeks help to save his life (video)

Landlady buries tenant in a well

Landlady poisons tenant, buries his corpse in Ondo well