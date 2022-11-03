4 teenage kidnap victims rescued in Lagos, their abductor arrested

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin said the victims were between the ages of 16 and 18, adding that they were all rescued after being discovered on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at about 8.10 p.m. in an isolated area within the National Stadium of Surulere.

According to Hundeyin, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the stadium, who discovered the teenagers while on routine patrol, alerted the Surulere Division of the command.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect lured the victims from Ogba and Agege areas to Surulere.

“Their parents, when contacted, confirmed that the boys had been missing since the early hours of Oct. 29, 2022.

”Suspect will be arraigned at the conclusion of ongoing investigation,” he stated.

Meanwhile, one Babatunde Banjoko has cried out over the disappearance of his brother, Adewale.

The 23-year-old mechanic was said to have left his parents’ house at Igando in the Alimosho area of Lagos, on Friday, October 14, and never returned home.

Revealing that Adewale had been reported to the police as a missing person, Babatunde stated: “I gave them the necessary information they requested except for his picture that I am taking there later.

“My grandmother in Ondo State said she heard his name announced on a radio station to be among some people that were arrested in a state in the South-East. But, she is too old to remember which particular state it was.”