Officers of Police Command attached to Agbado Divisional Headquarters in Ogun state have reportedly arrested four suspected cultists for allegedly killing a 26-year old man, Saibu Azeez, at a birthday party.

The suspects: Opeyemi Olalekan, Azeez Ologundudu, Emmanuel Omoboriowo and Anigilaje Babatunde reportedly stormed the venue of the event with weapons and disrupted the party.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement confirmed the incident on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

According to Punch, Oyeyemi said the incident happened when the suspects invaded the venue of the birthday party organised by one Oluwatoye Ogun, a resident of 34, Oyedele close, Abule lemode at her father’s house on May 24, 2019.

The Police PRO said the suspected cultists invaded the venue of the party at 2 am with broken bottles.

He said, “The hoodlums stabbed the father of the person hosting the party, before they got hold of one Saibu Azeez and stabbed him in the stomach.

“Having received the distress call, the DPO Agbado division, CSP Aloko Amodu led his patrol team to the scene where four members of the suspected cult group were arrested.

According to the police, two persons, including the host’s father, were taken to the nearby hospital after sustaining injuries during the attack.

Oyeyemi said one of the victims, Azeez died while receiving treatment.

He added that “the arrested suspects have all confessed to being members of a rival cult group.

“The Azeez’s body has been deposited in the morgue for postmortem examination,”

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun state, Bashir Makama, has, however, ordered that the suspects be transferred to the homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.