4 students of University of Lafia abducted by gunmen

The Federal University of Lafia (FULafia), Nasarawa State, has confirmed the abduction of four students of the institution by gunmen.

Mr Abubakar Ibrahim, Head of Information and Public Relations Unit of the university, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Lafia.

Ibrahim said that the students were kidnapped at Mararaba, a community close to the institution’s campus, on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 11.30 p.m.

The head of Information said Prof. Shehu Abdul-Rahman, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university, had expressed shock at the unfortunate development and condemned it in strong terms.

Ibrahim quoted the VC as saying kidnapping of students constitute a threat to education in the country and demanded for the unconditional and immediate release of the victims.

In the statement, the VC on behalf of the university authorities expressed sympathy with the families of the students and assured them that serious effort was being made to ensure their quick rescue.

The Vice Chancellor, Ibrahim said, has since visited the area where the students were kidnapped for on the spot assessment and a formal report of the incident had been made to the police.

The spokesperson further called on the students of the institution to remain calm and go about their normal activities at the campuses of the university.

When contacted, Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state confirmed that the management of the institution had reported the matter to the command.

