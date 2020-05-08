The men allegedly attacked a home in Qumbu, a village in O.R.Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa with AK-47s and shotguns in the early morning hours on Sunday.

The Sowetan reported that the four men showed up heavily armed to steal a single chicken.

Fortunately, they have been arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.

The Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena is reported as saying that three under-aged men and a 23-year-old were taken into custody after the weapons were found in their possession.

He added that the suspects are set to appear in court on Friday.