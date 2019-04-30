The Lagos District Superintendent, Mr Christian Madza confirmed the incident to NAN.

According to Madza the tricycle was trying to overtake the moving train when the train crushed it at the level crossing.

“That is what we have been repeating every time, don’t lay too smart on rain line because the train has its right of way.

“The tricyclist was just trying to outsmart the train after the railway official has flagged them to stop for the oncoming train; it is so pathetic,” he said.

Madza added that four people were killed at the spot while one person was injured.

“Motorists, passersby always refused to obey the signs and signals at railway level crossings.

“We appeal to them to be cognisance of these signs and also passerby to keep away from from railway lines,” he added.

The district Superintendent urged motorists to always obey signs and signals at various level crossings to avoid such accident in the future.