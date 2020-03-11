Four persons who were allegedly involved in the gruesome killing of one Cecilia Akpan, in the Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, have been arrested.

Punch reports that the deceased, who hailed from Oku-Abak community in the state, was beheaded on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in her farm when she went to harvest cassava.

It was gathered that the principal suspect, who hails from Delta but lives in the locality, was arrested after he allegedly dumped the head of the deceased in the house once rented by the deceased’s son.

According to a source, four suspects had been arrested by the police in connection with the crime.

“As we speak, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the woman,” the source was quoted as saying.

N’nudam Fredrick, the Police Public Relations Officer in Akwa Ibom, has confirmed the incident, saying the police had commenced investigation into the matter.

“Investigation is still ongoing. The police have arrested some suspects in connection with the crime and I cannot specifically tell you the number of people in custody because investigation is still ongoing,” Fredrick stated.

He however assured that the police will do everything possible to get to the root of the matter.