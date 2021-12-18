RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 persons killed in Gombe road accidents – FRSC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency also said 12 persons were involved in the accident which killed one person and injured three others.

FRSC rescue team during an accident in Onitsha. [NAN]
FRSC rescue team during an accident in Onitsha. [NAN]

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gombe State has confirmed the death of four persons in two separate crashes that occurred in the state on Friday.

Recommended articles

FRSC’s Public Enlightenment Officer in the state, Janet Kassa who confirmed the accidents to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, said the first accident which occurred in Kwadom community around 11:25 am involved a car and a motorcycle.

She also said 12 persons were involved in the accident which killed one person and injured three others.

The remaining eight persons, she said, were unhurt was a head-on collision involving two cars and it occurred around 1:50 pm.

She stated that in the second accident, which occurred on the Gombe-Bauchi expressway at about 1:50p.m was a head-on collision involving two cars.

According to her, 12 persons were involved in the crash, which killed three people with the remaining nine sustaining injuries.

She said the injured were taken to the Gombe Federal Teaching Hospital and the state’s Specialist Hospital for medical attention.

She added that the bodies of the four deceased persons had been deposited at the Gombe Specialist Hospital mortuary.

Kassa stated that the suspected causes of both accidents were dangerous overtaking and loss of control of the vehicle.

The FRSC official advised motorists to eschew over-speeding and unnecessary over-taking, adding that when crashes occur “you won’t get to your destination as planned and lives could be lost.’’

She assured the public that personnel of the command would continue to sensitise motorists to the need to observe safety protocols on the road.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections

Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections

PDP explains why it didn’t challenge Anambra governorship election

PDP explains why it didn’t challenge Anambra governorship election

COVID-19: WHO approves Covovax vaccine for emergency use

COVID-19: WHO approves Covovax vaccine for emergency use

NLC announces nationwide protests over fuel subsidy removal

NLC announces nationwide protests over fuel subsidy removal

China to partner Nigeria on renewable energy

China to partner Nigeria on renewable energy

NAF graduates 648 personnel for combat operations

NAF graduates 648 personnel for combat operations

Buhari’s visit to Ogun state postponed indefinitely

Buhari’s visit to Ogun state postponed indefinitely

Omicron: Canada lifts travel ban on Nigeria

Omicron: Canada lifts travel ban on Nigeria

Buhari restates commitment to cater for senior citizens

Buhari restates commitment to cater for senior citizens

Trending

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him”

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him

46-year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy after he fixed her bedroom light

46-year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy after he fixed her bedroom light

17 widows of polygamist pastor clash with his family in court over inheritance

17 widows of dead rapist and polygamist clash with his family in court over inheritance

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb: "I thought I had seen it all"

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb