4 people die, dozens rendered homeless as windstorm wreck havoc in Yobe

Aside from the deceased, the windstorm which started in the late hours of Saturday, June 25, 2022, destroyed 35 houses, rendering dozens of people homeless.

It was gathered that other places affected include Nayinawa and Abacha wards of the state capital.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Muhammad Goje said 17 persons were evacuated from the affected areas.

According to Goje, those evacuated are receiving free treatments at the state Specialists Hospital in Damaturu.

Prior to this incident, a heavy rainstorm claimed the lives of five people living in Damaturu.

Multiple reports have it that the storm was accompanied by a strong wind, which pulled down houses and destroyed several properties.

The Director of Rescue at the SEMA, Baba Jalo said the deceased were killed in buildings that collapsed during the storm.

While attributing the wind to the impact of climate, Jalo added that it damaged properties in different parts of the metropolis, including Maisadari, Nayinawa, and Pompomari.

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) recently raised an alarm that eight million people were in dire conditions in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states.