4 passengers die as luxury bus rams truck on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

Three other people sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident.

The accident happened in the Kara axis of the expressway [Guardian]
The accident happened in the Kara axis of the expressway [Guardian]

Florence Okpe, Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, confirmed the incident in Abeokuta.

She said the truck did not stop after the bus rammed into it while negotiating a bend around Kara axis on the expressway.

Okpe said also that 21 people, 13 men and eight women, were involved in the accident.

The corpses were deposited at a morgue in Sagamu in Ogun, while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, she said.

