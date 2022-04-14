RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 officers killed as gunmen invade police station in Anambra

Damilare Famuyiwa

The Anambra Police Command have launched a manhunt for some gunmen that attacked a police station in the state and killed officers on duty.

No less than four officers have lost their lives in a gun duel, as some yet-to-be identified gunmen stormed a police station at Atani in Ogbaru local government area.

The incident, which has sent many residents of the area into panic, happened in the early hours of Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

According to a source, the gunmen shot sporadically and killed the police officers in the process.

Confirming the incident, Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ikenga Tochukwu said the assailants attempted to burn the police station, but only succeeded in torching a part of it.

His words: “The hoodlums came around 1am, and unlucky for us, four police operatives paid the supreme price.

“The commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng on hearing of the attack immediately mobilized men of the command from various units to the area.

“The hoodlums were still there when the CP personally led men of the command to the affected area, and the timely arrival saved the day as the hoodlums were successfully repelled and the facility was saved.”

While assuring that the police are currently hunting for the assailants, Tochukwu disclosed that four other people lost their lives in an accident.

The accident which happened in the Nnewi area of the state, according to the police spokesperson, involved tricycle operators and another vehicle.

Describing the inccident as unfortunate, Tochukwu noted that it has led to protests among concerned persons.

While stating that the situation was quickly brought under control, the PPRO said a motorcyclist who suffered an injury from the accident had been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Contrary to Tochukwu's claim about the Nnewi accident, an eyewitness who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said it was gunmen that invaded the area in three vehicles, shot indiscriminately at people, and left afterwards.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

