The Ondo State Police Command has arraigned four mortuary attendants of the Ondo State Specialists Hospital, Akure, over the missing corpse of a one-day-old baby.

The mortuary attendants were arraigned before a magistrates’ court in Oke Eda, Akure on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

The suspects: Oluwole Fatoba, 45; Taiwo Ebenezer, 45; Matthew Adeleye, 39; and Olusola Olugbogi, 58 were arrested following the police investigation into the circumstance surrounding the disappearance of the corpse of the baby from the hospital morgue.

According to Punch, the baby and his mother died two weeks ago during labour and their corpses were deposited in the morgue of the state government-owned hospital on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

However, when the family of the deceased went to the hospital to collect their corpses of the child and his mother for burial, the baby’s corpse could not be found.

The family thereafter reported the matter to the police and following investigations, the Ondo State Police Command arrested four attendants of the mortuary and arraigned them before the court on four counts.

According to Punch, the magistrate, Mrs. Victoria Bob-Manuel granted the accused persons bail on the ground that there was no concrete evidence against them, adding that the case was a sensitive one.

Bob-Manuel, therefore, adjourned the case till July 2, 2019, for further hearing while asking the suspects to provide a surety, who must be a civil servant on Grade Level 9 and above, and N500,000 or a landed property in like sum.