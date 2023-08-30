ADVERTISEMENT
4 men land in court for alleged property theft of ₦10m in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor noted that the defendants damaged and stole burglary proof aluminum frame windows, fence barb wire, water heater taps, solar power lights all valued at ₦10 million, property of Lekki free zone Development Company.

The Police charged Godwin Aki, 24, Daniel Pervert, 29, Nyanko Umar, 32, and Mohammed Ibrahim 22, with conspiracy, felony to with stealing and malicious damage. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Asp Ekundayo Friday, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Aug. 23 within Lekki Free Trade Zone area of Ibeju-Lekki.

Friday said the defendants damaged and stole burglary proof aluminum frame windows, fence barb wire, water heater taps, solar power lights all valued at ₦10 million, property of Lekki free zone Development Company.

The prosecutor alleged that Umar and Ibrahim at the same time and date received the items, knowingly well that they are stolen properties of lekki free zone development company. According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olumide Fusika, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of ₦2 million each, with two sureties in like sum. Fusika directed that one of the sureties should deposit ₦500,000 into Chief Registrar’s bond account at Ikeja High Court.

She added that the address of the sureties must be verified and adjourned the case until Oct. 26 for mention.

