4 men arrested for stealing goats in Jigawa

The suspects were identified as Hamza Hassan, 20, of Kattakara quarters, Mudansiru Isah, 15, of Saminaka quarters, Abdullahi Ya’u a.k.a Mado, 20, of Bakin-Kara quarters and Nasiru Yusuf a.k.a Danlin, 23, of Kofar-Arewa quarters.

Disclosing the suspects’ arrest, Jigawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Shiisu Adam, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), while addressing journalists at a press conference in Dutse, the state capital, said two of the suspects were arrested with stolen bulls.

According to Adam, the two others were nabbed with stolen goats.

His words: “On August 2, 2023, around 10pm, following a tip-off, one Abdullahi Ya’u a.k.a Mado aged 20 years of Bakin-Kara quarters and one Nasiru Yusuf a.k.a Danlin aged 23 years of Kofar-Arewa quarters, all of Maigatari town were arrested at an uncompleted building at Abuja quarters, Maigatari town after slaughtering a bull strongly suspected to have been stolen and another not slaughtered.

“On the same date around 1pm, one Hamza Hassan aged 20 years of Kattakara quarters and one Mudansiru Isah aged 15 years of Saminaka quarters, all in Maigatari town were arrested at the border free-zone office in possession of a stolen goat belonging to one Sani Inusa of Rugar Hardo Sale, Maigatari Local Government Area.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the offence.”

In a similar development, three robbery suspects identified as Buba Ahmadu, Adam Ahmadu, and Haruna Ahamadu, all of Sabon Garin Walawa Fulani settlement, Birniwa Local Government Area, have been arrested with one Dane gun, one locally-made pistol as well as a bow and arrow.