ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 men arrested for stealing goats in Jigawa

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects were said to be specialists in stealing goats in Jigawa State.

Two of the suspects were arrested with stolen bulls, while the other two were arrested with stolen goats [Premium Times]
Two of the suspects were arrested with stolen bulls, while the other two were arrested with stolen goats [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

The suspects were identified as Hamza Hassan, 20, of Kattakara quarters, Mudansiru Isah, 15, of Saminaka quarters, Abdullahi Ya’u a.k.a Mado, 20, of Bakin-Kara quarters and Nasiru Yusuf a.k.a Danlin, 23, of Kofar-Arewa quarters.

Disclosing the suspects’ arrest, Jigawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Shiisu Adam, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), while addressing journalists at a press conference in Dutse, the state capital, said two of the suspects were arrested with stolen bulls.

According to Adam, the two others were nabbed with stolen goats.

ADVERTISEMENT

His words: “On August 2, 2023, around 10pm, following a tip-off, one Abdullahi Ya’u a.k.a Mado aged 20 years of Bakin-Kara quarters and one Nasiru Yusuf a.k.a Danlin aged 23 years of Kofar-Arewa quarters, all of Maigatari town were arrested at an uncompleted building at Abuja quarters, Maigatari town after slaughtering a bull strongly suspected to have been stolen and another not slaughtered.

“On the same date around 1pm, one Hamza Hassan aged 20 years of Kattakara quarters and one Mudansiru Isah aged 15 years of Saminaka quarters, all in Maigatari town were arrested at the border free-zone office in possession of a stolen goat belonging to one Sani Inusa of Rugar Hardo Sale, Maigatari Local Government Area.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the offence.”

In a similar development, three robbery suspects identified as Buba Ahmadu, Adam Ahmadu, and Haruna Ahamadu, all of Sabon Garin Walawa Fulani settlement, Birniwa Local Government Area, have been arrested with one Dane gun, one locally-made pistol as well as a bow and arrow.

The suspects, who were said to have confessed to the crime during interrogation, would be arraigned in court for prosecution.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU alarms high teenage pregnancy rate in Benue IDP camps

ASUU alarms high teenage pregnancy rate in Benue IDP camps

The world's richest Black people of 2023

The world's richest Black people of 2023

'A patriot and true nationalist' - Gov. Bago celebrates IBB as he turns 82

'A patriot and true nationalist' - Gov. Bago celebrates IBB as he turns 82

FG moves to offload stakes in NNPC, 19 other state-run firms to raise funds

FG moves to offload stakes in NNPC, 19 other state-run firms to raise funds

UNICAL VC seeks more police collaboration on campus security

UNICAL VC seeks more police collaboration on campus security

Handling Niger’s coup imbroglio, manifestation of Tinubu’s boldness - Prof. Abubakre

Handling Niger’s coup imbroglio, manifestation of Tinubu’s boldness - Prof. Abubakre

Aviation union suspends plans to embark on strike as NCAA intervene

Aviation union suspends plans to embark on strike as NCAA intervene

Uzodinma is destroying my properties  —  Imo PDP chieftain cries out

Uzodinma is destroying my properties  —  Imo PDP chieftain cries out

2023 highest minimum wage in Africa by countries

2023 highest minimum wage in Africa by countries

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man refuses to refund after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

Man refuses to return money after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

The ill-fated vehicle was later seen stuck around a gutter beside the road, crossing the gutter [Punch]

Mother and daughter lose their lives as bus crashes into shops

Collapsed overhead water tank kills lady in Benin.

Collapsed overhead water tank kills lady in Benin

Police officers have taken the suspect who killed Rafiat Okewole (pictured) into custody [Punch]

Husband smashes wife's head on wall over argument about children's welfare