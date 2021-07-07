4 men arraigned for allegedly strangling 2 brothers to death in Abia

They allegedly strangled Bright and Victory Osuagwu, aged 9 and 7, respectively, to death on April 2.

The deceased were reportedly murdered in their house at Abayi-Ogbuligba in Osisioma, near Aba, when their parents where said to be away.

When the case, with suit number HOS/13C/2021 came up, the first and second defendants told the judge they had no lawyers to represent them.

Eruba, however, said that such a grievous criminal case could not go on without the defendants having lawyers to defend them.

He, therefore, asked the prosecution, led by a Senior State Counsel, Ms Uloaku Nwogu, and Mr Chima Esom and Chidi Nwachukwu, the Defence Counsels for the third and fourth defendants, respectively, to take a date for a short adjournment.

The prosecution and defence counsels agreed for Aug. 4.

Nwachukwu, however, pleaded that the defendants be moved from the state Criminal Investigation Department in Umuahia to Aba Correctional Centre.

He said this would reduce the cost of moving them to and fro the court and also give their counsels easy access to them.

After listening to the prosecution counsel, who expressed no objection to the request, the judge ordered the defendants to be transferred to Aba Correctional Centre.

He, however, urged the first and second defendants to get lawyers to defend them or risk having to remain in detention for a long time.