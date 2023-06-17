4 killed, others injured in Ibadan-Oyo Expressway auto crash

Many others were injured in the bus involved in the accident as it somersaulted several times.

Unit Commander of the FRSC at Atiba, Oyo, DCC Bayode Olugbesan, blamed the accident on over speeding and overloading.

Olugbesan said the 14-seater bus was carrying 20 persons when the accident occurred.

He said corpses of the dead had been deposited at the mortuary of the State Hospital, Oyo.

“The bus, conveying all-male passengers was travelling toward the northern part of the country when the accident occurred,’’ he said.

“The bus was designed to carry 14 passengers, but was loaded with 20 passengers,’’ he noted.