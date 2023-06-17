ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 killed, others injured in Ibadan-Oyo Expressway auto crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olugbesan appealed to road users to be careful while driving, and to avoid over speeding, overloading and night travels.

FRSC Rescue team in Anambra accident [NAN]
FRSC Rescue team in Anambra accident [NAN]

Recommended articles

Many others were injured in the bus involved in the accident as it somersaulted several times.

Unit Commander of the FRSC at Atiba, Oyo, DCC Bayode Olugbesan, blamed the accident on over speeding and overloading.

Olugbesan said the 14-seater bus was carrying 20 persons when the accident occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said corpses of the dead had been deposited at the mortuary of the State Hospital, Oyo.

“The bus, conveying all-male passengers was travelling toward the northern part of the country when the accident occurred,’’ he said.

“The bus was designed to carry 14 passengers, but was loaded with 20 passengers,’’ he noted.

Olugbesan appealed to road users to be careful while driving, and to avoid over speeding, overloading and night travels.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IGP deploys Mbah, Ciroma, others to department, zones

IGP deploys Mbah, Ciroma, others to department, zones

Kano govt resumes postgraduate scholarship

Kano govt resumes postgraduate scholarship

Lawan interrupted me - Senator clarifies comment on influencing wife's decision

Lawan interrupted me - Senator clarifies comment on influencing wife's decision

Lagos Police arrest dismissed Corporal impersonating as Inspector

Lagos Police arrest dismissed Corporal impersonating as Inspector

Traditional ruler berates Dokubo over oil theft allegation against military

Traditional ruler berates Dokubo over oil theft allegation against military

FG begins installation of solar power project in Makoko community

FG begins installation of solar power project in Makoko community

Immigration boss declares state of emergency over passport issues

Immigration boss declares state of emergency over passport issues

Unified exchange rate, independent power solve 45% our problems – Manufacturer

Unified exchange rate, independent power solve 45% our problems – Manufacturer

NMA decries shortage of doctors in Kogi, poor welfare package

NMA decries shortage of doctors in Kogi, poor welfare package

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image illustration of illicit drugs (Credit: RAND Corporation)

Young Lagosian high on Colorado d*es after hugging transformer

Sola Ogungbe, a bank manager committed suicide over unpaid loans in Oyo State. [Punch]

Microfinance bank manager reportedly commits suicide over unpaid loans

Husband shoots wife during an argument in Edo

Husband shoots wife during argument in Edo

Inuaghata, Osaretin and family (image0 - 2023-06-12T131131318)

Father places bounty on son-in-law who k*lled his pregnant daughter