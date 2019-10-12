Following the heavy downpour on Saturday, October 12, 2019, four persons have been reported dead after a house built on a hill collapsed in Isheri around Magodo in Lagos.

According to the General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osayintolu, the building collapsed at 8 am.

Oke-Osayintolu said residents of the house, who were trapped in the building in the rubble had been rescued and rushed to a hospital, TheCable reports.

He added that emergency officials were on the ground to ensure safety at the scene.

Another building also collapsed in Ikorodu on Saturday at Ita Elewa in Ikorodu.

Another house collapsed in Isheri. (TheCable)

LASEMA officials attributed the building collapse to the heavy downpour on Saturday.

The Cable reports that the building constructed with mud bricks had been seriously distressed over time with visible cracks on its other yet-to-collapse sides.

However, no loss of life or injury has been recorded in the building that collapsed in Ikorodu.