RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 kidnappers arrested in Kano after strangling 5-year-old boy to d*ath

Damilare Famuyiwa

After demanding a N20 million ransom from the victim’s father, the kidnappers strangled the minor to death.

4 kidnappers arrested in Kano
4 kidnappers arrested in Kano

Operatives of Kano Police Command, have arrested four kidnappers, including Ado Ibrahim, a 29-year-old man, for abducting a five-year-old boy.

Recommended articles

The kidnappers were said to have as well strangled the minor to death after demanding N20 million ransom from his father.

In a statement disclosing this incident, Kano Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdullahi Haruna said the victim’s father reported on Friday, October 28, 2022, that his son, Hamza, was kidnapped and his abductors were demanding a ransom of N20 million to free him.

“The ransom was said to have been negotiated to N5 million, but the state Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, raised a team of Operation Restore Peace, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Doguwa division, CSP Bala Shu’aibu, to arrest the suspects.

“Sustained efforts coupled with intelligence-led follow-ups, led to the arrest of the principal suspect, Ado Ibrahim, 29, and three others. The principal suspect was arrested at his hideout,” the PPRO said.

The police spokesperson added that Ibrahim confessed to the crime, saying he single-handedly kidnapped the victim on Thursday, October 27, by luring him to a bush where he strangled him.

A team of police detectives, according to Haruna, later discovered the minor’s body, and took him to Doguwa General Hospital, where a doctor confirmed him dead.

Meanwhile, the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has arrested three persons for gang-raping a 13-year-old girl in Anambra State.

Four suspects were involved in the incident. But while three of them were arrested, the fourth suspect escaped when security operatives invaded their neighbourhood at Nkpor, near Onitsha, Anambra State.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It’s an insult to mention Funke Akindele in my presence – Tinubu

It’s an insult to mention Funke Akindele in my presence – Tinubu

2023: Ondo APC candidate begins campaign tour of wards

2023: Ondo APC candidate begins campaign tour of wards

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

500,000 residents receive COVID-19 vaccine in C/River — Official

500,000 residents receive COVID-19 vaccine in C/River — Official

Hajj 2022: 1, 046 Kaduna pilgrims get N147m refund

Hajj 2022: 1, 046 Kaduna pilgrims get N147m refund

Buni commends FG for approving rehabilitation of 90-km Buni Gari-Gulani road

Buni commends FG for approving rehabilitation of 90-km Buni Gari-Gulani road

Tinubu's endorsement splits Afenifere as Fasoranti, Adebanjo butt heads

Tinubu's endorsement splits Afenifere as Fasoranti, Adebanjo butt heads

2023: Oyo PDP leaders disown Makinde, pledge to Atiku

2023: Oyo PDP leaders disown Makinde, pledge to Atiku

Peter Obi's plans for IPOB if elected president

Peter Obi's plans for IPOB if elected president

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Stone-to-death

20-year-old woman accused of adultery has been sentenced to death by stoning

Pope Francis

Stop watching porn, delete it from your phone - Pope warns Roman Fathers and Sisters

Confused young man

Ghanaian man who’s sleeping with rich married woman seeks help to save his life (video)

Landlady buries tenant in a well

Landlady poisons tenant, buries his corpse in Ondo well