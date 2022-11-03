4 kidnappers arrested in Kano after strangling 5-year-old boy to d*ath

The kidnappers were said to have as well strangled the minor to death after demanding N20 million ransom from his father.

In a statement disclosing this incident, Kano Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdullahi Haruna said the victim’s father reported on Friday, October 28, 2022, that his son, Hamza, was kidnapped and his abductors were demanding a ransom of N20 million to free him.

“The ransom was said to have been negotiated to N5 million, but the state Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, raised a team of Operation Restore Peace, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Doguwa division, CSP Bala Shu’aibu, to arrest the suspects.

“Sustained efforts coupled with intelligence-led follow-ups, led to the arrest of the principal suspect, Ado Ibrahim, 29, and three others. The principal suspect was arrested at his hideout,” the PPRO said.

The police spokesperson added that Ibrahim confessed to the crime, saying he single-handedly kidnapped the victim on Thursday, October 27, by luring him to a bush where he strangled him.

A team of police detectives, according to Haruna, later discovered the minor’s body, and took him to Doguwa General Hospital, where a doctor confirmed him dead.

Meanwhile, the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has arrested three persons for gang-raping a 13-year-old girl in Anambra State.