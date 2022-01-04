RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 inmates allegedly killed, prison official injured in Osun

Some inmates had planned to escape during the morning sanitation.

One prison official was injured (image used for illustration)

Four inmates have died at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kosere Area, Ile-Ife, during an attempted jailbreak.

A top security officer who spoke on anonymity made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ile-Ife on Tuesday.

The official said that some inmates had planned to escape during the morning sanitation and while attempting to flee the centre injured a warder.

He explained that the inmates were about to force their way out when security men repelled them, killing four of them in the process., while others who wanted to escape ran back.

When contacted, Mr Sola Adeotan, spokesperson, Osun Command of the correctional service, said that it was a rumour as there was no information on the incident.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Osun Command, Ms Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident but pleaded for more time to get the details.

