4 gang members sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery in Ogun.

Delivering judgment, Justice Patricia Oduniyi, held that the evidence tendered by the Prosecution has convinced the court beyond reasonable doubt that the defendants were guilty of the offence.

She therefore sentenced them to death by hanging.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr T. O Adeyemi, senior state counsel, told the court that the convicts committed the offence on Dec. 5, 2015 at about 2:30am at the Catholic street Ibafo area of Ogun

He said that the four men, armed with guns and dangerous weapons broke into the houses of Idris Muritala, Adepoju Tomilola, Sunday Olowomakin and kayode Opeyemi and robbed them of their valuables.

He said the convicts stole 10 cell phones, two laptops and money.