The Spokesman of the Service, Saidu Mohammed, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Kano, said that three other victims were rescued alive from the debris.

Mohammed said the incident occurred on Monday, April 13, when the occupants of the house were sleeping.

“Seven persons were trapped in the collapsed building, four of them died later at Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano while the remaining three victims were receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Among those rescued was a one-year-old boy.

“We received a distress call from one, Sadi Gora, who lives in the neighbourhood, at about 11:45 p.m. that a building collapsed in the area.

“On receiving the information, we quickly deployed our rescue team to the scene at about 11:55 p.m.,’’ he said.

According to him, the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Service also confirmed that two other persons died after they drown in an open well on April 13, at Hotoro Limawa Quarters in Tarauni Local Government Area of the state.

“We received a distress call from one, Murtala Muhammed, at about 1:22 p.m. that three persons fell inside a well.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team and a vehicle to the scene at about 1:30 p.m.,’’ he said.

He said the team rescued them but found out that only one of them was alive while the remaining two were dead.